FOUND SAFE: Authorities searching for missing Larose teen

UPDATE 2:27pm: Heaven Carter has been found and is safe.

Original story:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Heaven Carter of East 22nd Street in Larose.

She was last seen at her residence at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Heaven Carter is described as 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair with purple and red color mixed in. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911