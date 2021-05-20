Authorities searching for missing Leeville man

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Port Fourchon Harbor Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Talbot Joseph Serigny, 59, of Leeville. He was last seen in the Leeville area during the late night hours of Saturday, May 15, 2021. He is known to frequent the areas of Golden Meadow and Port Fourchon, as well as the Leeville area where he resides.

Serigny is described as 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.