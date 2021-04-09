Authorities searching for Thibodaux runaway teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Alonna Carter of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. She was seen at the residence on April 7, 2021, and she left the residence some time overnight.

Alonna Carter is described as 5’3″ tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds with red/auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with black athletic shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.