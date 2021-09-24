Authorities seek help locating two Gheens runaway teens

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating two brothers from Delatte Lane in Gheens who ran away from home overnight. Liam Murley, 15, and Charles Murley, 13, were last seen at their residence at approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2021.

Liam Murley is described as 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white Adidas pants.

Charles Murley is described as 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with blond hair. He was last seen wearing black Adidas pants.d

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.