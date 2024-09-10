Avoid dangerous accidents by following these generator safety tips

Helping children cope with the lasting impact of hurricanes: Lessons from IdaSeptember 10, 2024
TPAS seeks temporary foster homes for dogs as Hurricane Francine approachesSeptember 10, 2024
If you see or hear your neighbors setting up/testing their generators before Francine, stop by and make sure they’re practicing these safety tips!
- Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds (not even if the door is open fully or partially)
- Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows and vents (porches are too close)
- Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes
- Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet
- Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators
- Do not use in rain or wet conditions
- Have a fire extinguisher nearby
- Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home
- If your power does go out, and you DO NOT have a generator, we have the following safety tips for some alternative lighting sources you may be considering:
- Keep candles and oil lamps 3-5 feet from combustible objects and never leave them unattended or within reach of children. This includes blowing a candle out when you go to sleep or leave a room.
For more generator and fire safety information ahead of Francine, please visit the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Facebook.