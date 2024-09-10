Avoid dangerous accidents by following these generator safety tips

If you see or hear your neighbors setting up/testing their generators before Francine, stop by and make sure they’re practicing these safety tips!

Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds (not even if the door is open fully or partially)

Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows and vents (porches are too close)

Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes

Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet

Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators

Do not use in rain or wet conditions

Have a fire extinguisher nearby

Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home

If your power does go out, and you DO NOT have a generator, we have the following safety tips for some alternative lighting sources you may be considering:

Keep candles and oil lamps 3-5 feet from combustible objects and never leave them unattended or within reach of children. This includes blowing a candle out when you go to sleep or leave a room.

For more generator and fire safety information ahead of Francine, please visit the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Facebook.