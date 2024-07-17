B.I.G. Awards $28,000 in scholarships to 14 local students

Bayou Industrial Group (B.I.G.) awarded $28,000 in scholarships to fourteen local students who will be attending Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College. These students were recognized at B.I.G.’s July luncheon. B.I.G has awarded over $150,000 dollars in scholarships since the program’s inception in 1998.

“Our scholarship program was designed to facilitate access to the education and training that will prepare these students for the next steps in their lives and careers.” said B.I.G. Scholarship Chair Steve Barbera. The scholarships are awarded through a competitive process and are open to both graduating seniors and non-traditional students. The scholarships are funded through the proceeds of B.I.G.’s Annual Seafood Social, which for 2024 is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16 at Nicholls State University.

B.I.G. would like to congratulate the following winners.

Nicholls State University winners:

Brooklynn Babin – Brooklynn is a graduate of Houma Christian School and is the daughter of Christy and Stuart Babin. Brooklynn is currently planning to pursue a degree in Nursing.

Ty’Reionna Bernard – Ty’Reionna is a graduate of West St. Mary High School. She is pursuing a degree in Nursing. She is the daughter of Charlene Johnlouis.

Khaylie Eschete – Khaylie is the daughter of Sara Bull. She is a graduate of South Terrebonne High School and plans on majoring in Allied Health.

Reece Turner – Reece is a graduate of Assumption High School. He is the son of Kay and Wayne Turner. Reece is deciding if he would like to pursue a degree in Education or Allied Health.

Jude Vasquez – Jude is a graduate of Berwick High School. He plans to pursue a degree in Accounting.

Fletcher Technical Community College winners: