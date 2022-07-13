B.I.G. Celebrates 2022 Scholarship Winners

The Bayou Industrial Group (B.I.G.) recently celebrated the organization’s 2022 scholarship winners.
B.I.G. said, “We had so many great scholarship applicants this year! We were impressed by both the quality and quantity of applicants. Choosing the winners was very difficult, and we wish the best to all of our applicants.” Although B.I.G. membership is not required for the applicants, many winners were affiliated with the group.
The winners were honored at the July luncheon which featured guest speakers from local levee districts, Windell Curole, Dwayne Bourgeois, and Reggie Dupre. Congratulations to the following recipients:
Nicholls State University
Fletcher Technical Community College
The organization said, “We’d like to send a B.I.G. thanks to all of our members who continue to support our scholarship program in an effort to support the community and build the local workforce!”