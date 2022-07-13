B.I.G. Celebrates 2022 Scholarship Winners

Donations Needed for Aug. 20 Junior Auxiliary Dancing with the Stars Gala Silent Auction
July 13, 2022

The Bayou Industrial Group (B.I.G.) recently celebrated the organization’s 2022 scholarship winners.



B.I.G. said, “We had so many great scholarship applicants this year! We were impressed by both the quality and quantity of applicants. Choosing the winners was very difficult, and we wish the best to all of our applicants.” Although B.I.G. membership is not required for the applicants, many winners were affiliated with the group.

 

The winners were honored at the July luncheon which featured guest speakers from local levee districts, Windell Curole, Dwayne Bourgeois, and Reggie Dupre. Congratulations to the following recipients:

Nicholls State University



  • Brody Rios, South Lafourche High School
  • Alyce Ledet, E.D. White Catholic High School
  • Nathan Savoie, Thibodaux High School
  • Abby Guidry, Thibodaux High School
  • Alexis Price, Terrebonne High School

Fletcher Technical Community College

  • Renee Hebert, Thibodaux High School
  • Kimberly Bergeron, South Lafourche High School
  • Luke Pate, E.D. White Catholic High School
  • Ethan Boudreaux, Thibodaux High School

The organization said, “We’d like to send a B.I.G. thanks to all of our members who continue to support our scholarship program in an effort to support the community and build the local workforce!”

 

 

Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

July 12, 2022

Body of missing two-year-old found

Read more