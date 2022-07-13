B.I.G. Celebrates 2022 Scholarship Winners

The Bayou Industrial Group (B.I.G.) recently celebrated the organization’s 2022 scholarship winners.

B.I.G. said, “We had so many great scholarship applicants this year! We were impressed by both the quality and quantity of applicants. Choosing the winners was very difficult, and we wish the best to all of our applicants.” Although B.I.G. membership is not required for the applicants, many winners were affiliated with the group.

The winners were honored at the July luncheon which featured guest speakers from local levee districts, Windell Curole, Dwayne Bourgeois, and Reggie Dupre. Congratulations to the following recipients:

Nicholls State University

Brody Rios, South Lafourche High School

Alyce Ledet, E.D. White Catholic High School

Nathan Savoie, Thibodaux High School

Abby Guidry, Thibodaux High School

Alexis Price, Terrebonne High School

Fletcher Technical Community College

Renee Hebert, Thibodaux High School

Kimberly Bergeron, South Lafourche High School

Luke Pate, E.D. White Catholic High School

Ethan Boudreaux, Thibodaux High School

The organization said, “We’d like to send a B.I.G. thanks to all of our members who continue to support our scholarship program in an effort to support the community and build the local workforce!”