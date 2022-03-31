B.I.G. now accepting applications for 2022 scholarships

March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Bayou Industrial Group is accepting 2022 B.I.G. scholarship applications. All graduating high school seniors residing in Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, or St. Mary Parishes who will attend Nicholls State University  or Fletcher Technical Community College in the fall are eligible.
B.I.G., is a non-profit, non-partisan organization committed to the growth and sustainability of business and industry in the Bayou Region of southeast Louisiana, is excited to invite graduating high school seniors to apply for the scholarship program. Membership in B.I.G. is not required to apply.
The deadline to apply is Saturday, April 30th. Complete scholarship program description, rules and application links can be found at bayouindustrialgroup.com/scholarships.
B.I.G. announced the following changes for this year:
  •  All applications will be completed on-line using a user-friendly system. Please make sure you take your time, follow directions, and fill out the correct application based on your individual situation.
  • While the main focus of our scholarship program is still on graduating high school seniors, B.I.G. will now also consider applications from non-traditional students residing in Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, or St. Mary Parishes.
  • While the main focus of the scholarship program is still on two and four year degree programs, B.I.G. will now also consider applications for students pursuing industrial certifications and non-degree programs. Scholarship amounts for these programs will depend on program costs and other factors. B.I.G. recognizes the importance of these certifications to the employers in our region, and proudly support students’ efforts in attaining them as it improves our local workforce.
Contact B.I.G.’s Executive Director Stacey Nichols at info@bayouindustrialgroup.com with any questions.


