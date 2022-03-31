B.I.G. now accepting applications for 2022 scholarships

B.I.G., is a non-profit, non-partisan organization committed to the growth and sustainability of business and industry in the Bayou Region of southeast Louisiana, is excited to invite graduating high school seniors to apply for the scholarship program. Membership in B.I.G. is not required to apply.

The deadline to apply is Saturday, April 30th. Complete scholarship program description, rules and application links can be found at bayouindustrialgroup.com/ scholarships

B.I.G. announced the following changes for this year: