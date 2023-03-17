B.I.G. now accepting applications for 2023 scholarships

Bayou Industrial Group is accepting applications for the 2023 B.I.G. Scholarship Program now through April 20, 2023. Each year, Bayou Industrial Group awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Bayou Region for enrollment at Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College. The BIG Scholarship Fund is supported by contributions from members with annual dues, the BIG Seafood Social for Scholarships, and other scholarship fundraising activities that may be held throughout the year.

While the main focus of the scholarship program is still on graduating high school seniors, we will now also consider applications from non-traditional students residing in Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, or St. Mary Parishes. Additionally, while the main focus of the scholarship program is still on two and four year degree programs, B.I.G. will also consider applications for students pursuing industrial certifications and non-degree programs. Scholarship amounts for these programs will depend on program costs and other factors. B.I.G. recognizes the importance of these certifications to the employers in our region, and proudly support students’ efforts in attaining them since it improves our local workforce.

Contact B.I.G.’s Executive Director Deanna Lafont at info@bayouindustrialgroup.com with any questions.

2023 Scholarship Applications

All applications will be completed on-line using a user-friendly system. Follow directions and fill out the correct application based on your individual situation:

Application for graduating high school seniors attending Nicholls:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023-BIG-scholarship-nicholls

Application for graduating high school seniors attending Fletcher (all programs and industrial certifications):

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023-BIG-scholarship-fletcher

Application for non-traditional students (anyone except May 2023 graduating seniors) attending Nicholls:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023-BIG-scholarship-nicholls-nontrad

Application for non-traditional students (anyone except May 2023 graduating seniors) attending Fletcher (all programs and industrial certifications):

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023-BIG-scholarship-fletcher-nontrad

Please read the official description and rules here 2023 Scholarship Program Description and Rules.