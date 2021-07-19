‘Back to Class, Wear a Mask’: AAP recommends everyone wear a mask to return to school

In updated interim guidance, The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2.

The AAP strongly recommends in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year and urges all who are eligible to be vaccinated to protect against COVID-19.

“As we start the 2021-’22 school year, a large portion of students are not eligible to be vaccinated, and there are COVID variants that are more contagious,” said Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee. “Because of this and because we want to have all students in school, the AAP advocates for all students, teachers and staff to wear masks while indoors in school.”

Keeping masks on in school and urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are among several coordinated interventions recommended in updated AAP interim guidance that strongly advocates for in-person learning during the 2021-’22 school year.