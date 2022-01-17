Bars 4 Da Bayou Benefit Raises Over $13,000 for Hurricane Ida Relief

A coalition of 21 lounges from Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary Parishes has contributed $13,065 to the Bayou Community Foundation to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts from proceeds of the “Bars 4 Da Bayou” benefit fundraiser on December 4, 2021.

Bars 4 Da Bayou was organized by The Cactus Lounge in Gray and Schriever nonprofit Street Survivors RC, Inc. to help residents of Terrebonne, Lafourche and Grand Isle who lost their homes and are struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. The benefit included pool and dart tournaments, a chip run, auctions and plate lunches at participating lounges. Delta Coin Machines, Inc. also contributed gaming proceeds.

“With only 14 days to plan this event, Bars 4 Da Bayou was able to beat our goal of $10,000 raised, and we are grateful to all of our lounges, suppliers and customers who made this event so successful,” said organizer John “Coach” Enfinger. “We hope to host another benefit this summer with a goal of raising $25,000 for relief efforts.”

The donation to BCF will be used to fund building supplies and home repairs for needy residents in southern Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

“Thank you to everyone who organized and participated in Bars 4 Da Bayou. What a fun way to raise money for a great cause!” said BCF Executive Director Jennifer Armand. “Your contribution will help residents in our hardest-hit communities repair their houses so they can return home and have a safe place to lay their heads at night.”

Bayou Community Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit public charity serving the Louisiana coastal communities of Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle. Visit www.BayouCF.org or contact Executive Director Jennifer Armand at 985-790-1150.