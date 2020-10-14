Bars allowed to reopen in Lafourche

From the Lafourche Parish Government:

After reviewing our COVID-19 numbers from 9/17/2020 through 10/7/2020, we have detemined that Lafourche Parish has fallen under the 5% threshold for three consecutive weeks.

President Chaisson has decided to opt-in and allow bars to open effective immediately. Bars must still folow the guidelines set by the governors order.

We encourage business owners to visit www.opensaftely.gov to view the guidelines and if

needed submit their opening plan to the State Fire Marshals Office.

President Chaisson said, “I’m happy that the numbers in Lafourche are trending down once again and we can finally get these still shuttered businesses back open. They have hurt for long enough and hopefully this will start to reverse that damage.”

Feature photo by Gonzalo Remy.