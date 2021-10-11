Base Camps open in Montegut and Dulac

Terrebonne Base Camps to provide temporary housing for residents have opened in Montegut and Dulac.

The Dulac Base Camp, 199 Badou Drive, can accommodate 100 people.

Please note the following:

• Parking is limited so please only one car per household.

• All occupants will be required to register upon arrival. Please have your FEMA Registration Number available if you have one. If you do not have one, you can register with FEMA after you have been registered at the basecamp.

• All occupants will be screened for temperature and other COVID symptoms upon arrival and daily.

• All occupants will be required to agree to the posted rules at all times. A copy of the rules is provided here.

• Storage space is limited so occupants are restricted to one piece of luggage and one personal item (backpack, purse, etc). Laundry services are available for basecamp residents only.

• Housing is individual cots in tents of up to 8 people. Linens and towels are available to those who require them.

• Three meals a day will be provided to camp occupants only.

• There is a mobile shower trailer with individual stalls on site and shampoo and body wash is provided.

Mobile restroom trailers are provided.

• Residents are encouraged to not bring pets and return to the home to care for them as necessary, but if you must, limited supplies can be made available upon notice at arrival.

• No alcohol, drugs, or weapons are allowed.