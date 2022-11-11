Radiology Technologists (RT) play an important role in Imaging Services Department, from supporting the patient to protocol management. In honor of the vital role, Radiology Technologists play, Bayer, a German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company and one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, started the RadTech Success program to recognize RTs making a difference in patient care and shine a light on the radiology technicians that are dedicated to making a difference and contributing to the overall success of an organization. Winners are nominated by their peers, managers, and mentors who want to recognize and show appreciation for their inspiring work.

Representatives from Bayor recognized the latest recipient of the RadTech success award, Tyler Griffin, a Radiology Technologist at Ochsner St. Anne. Tyler has been a Technologist for ten years and consistently receives accolades from his peers and everyone he works with.

“Tyler is a skilled Technologist who treats his patients like family and takes the time to ensure the patient is knowledgeable and comfortable with the procedure, going above and beyond to meet their needs; always displaying a patient-first attitude,” said Juan Awad, CEO of Ochsner St. Anne Hospital.

To learn more about Ochsner St. Anne and healthcare services in the Bayou, please visit www.ochsner.org/stanne.