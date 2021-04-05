Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge closed until further notice

The Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge on LA 316 crossing the Intracoastal Canal Waterway in Bayou Blue will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice due to a mechanical failure with a part of the winching system that raises and lowers the bridge apron ramp.

Detour routes around the project, during the closure are as follows:

Eastbound: LA 316 to LA 3087 (Prospect Street) to LA 659 (East Park) to LA 24.

Westbound: LA 24 to LA 659 (East Park) to LA 3087 (Prospect Street) to LA 316.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.