Bayou Cane Fire Protection District Responds to Midnight Fire

Just before midnight on April 27, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District B shift crews responded to a reported electrical fire in a residence at 432 Tanglewood Drive.

The announcement stated the first arriving crews found the house on fire with 50 percent of the house fully involved with fire. The residents were able to safely evacuate prior to the department’s arrival.

Unfortunately, they were not able to locate their dog prior to exiting the home and the dog did not survive. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished. The residents were put in contact with the American Red Cross of Louisiana for assistance and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.