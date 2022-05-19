Bayou Cane Fire Protection District Responds to Smoke Report at Houma Junior High

Tickets Now on Sale for the 2022 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame
May 19, 2022
Parade of Champions to Roll through Terrebonne Parish Honoring Local Athletes
May 19, 2022

© Bayou Cane Fire Protection District

Earlier today, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District reported that C shift crews responded to Houma Junior High upon the request of Terrebonne Sheriff SRO for the smell of smoke in the school.

 

Crews were unable to locate the source of the smell upon arrival. While on the scene, the crews were notified by Fire Dispatch of smoke coming from a nearby business. Crews were able to locate a debris fire that was quickly extinguished. The release stated the fire was inadvertently started while workers were cutting metal with a torch. No injuries were reported and there were no emergencies at the school.



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 19, 2022

Parade of Champions to Roll through Terrebonne Parish Honoring Local Athletes

Read more