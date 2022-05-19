Bayou Cane Fire Protection District Responds to Smoke Report at Houma Junior High

Earlier today, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District reported that C shift crews responded to Houma Junior High upon the request of Terrebonne Sheriff SRO for the smell of smoke in the school.

Crews were unable to locate the source of the smell upon arrival. While on the scene, the crews were notified by Fire Dispatch of smoke coming from a nearby business. Crews were able to locate a debris fire that was quickly extinguished. The release stated the fire was inadvertently started while workers were cutting metal with a torch. No injuries were reported and there were no emergencies at the school.