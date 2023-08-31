Bayou Cane provides statement on marsh fire

Crews worked throughout the night to contain the marsh fire in the Hwy 90 and Savanne Rd area. At approximately 0030hrs this morning, the fire was deemed contained and crews switched from suppression efforts to monitoring conditions.

During last night’s efforts, no structures were endangered. There was and will remain smoke throughout the area as the fire continues to burn and smolder. People with breathing conditions should take necessary precautions to avoid the smoke.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only.

We would like to thank the following agencies for all their assistance in coming together to mitigate this fire:

•Bayou Blue Fire Department

•Bayou Black Fire Department

•Schriever Fire Department

•City of Houma Fire Department

•Houma Police Department

•Terrebonne Parish Government

•Terrebonne Parish EOC

•Terrebonne Parish 911

•Louisiana State Police

•Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office

•Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Bayou Cane Personnel will continue to monitor the fire and initiate suppression activities as necessary. Currently, we are on scene on US Highway 90 between LA Highway 311 assessing the fire and will take appropriate actions as the conditions warrant.