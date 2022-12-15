Bayou Cane responds to fire on South French Quarter Drive in Houma

At approximately 4:40 pm, B shift crews with Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of South French Quarter Dr.

First arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of a duplex. Crews made entry and found the fire in the attic of one dwelling while simultaneously opening the roof to remove smoke and heat. No one was home in the dwelling on fire. The attached dwelling was safely evacuated prior to Bayou Cane’s arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the attic.

No injuries were reported.