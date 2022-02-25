Bayou Community Academy Announces Building Fundraiser Bash

The Bayou Community Academy invites you to dance the night away at the 2022 Annual Building Fund Bash on Saturday, March 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium.

Throughout the event, BCA will host a silent and live auction. Guests will enjoy food, drinks, and live entertainment by, “Good Feelin.” Door prizes will be drawn throughout the night and winners will be announced towards the end of the event.

Proceeds from the event will go directly towards the construction of a new gymnasium.

All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend the BCA Bash. General Admission to the event is $30, tickets can be purchased here.

Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium is located at 310 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA.