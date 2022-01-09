Bayou Community Academy Shifts to Virtual Learning for the Week of January 10

Bayou Community Academy in Thibodaux announced today that they will move to virtual learning from January 10-14, 2022.

Bayou Community Academy Board of Trustees Vice President, Jerad David said, “Out of an abundance of caution, Bayou Community Academy will shift to a virtual mode of learning for the week of January 10, 2022, due to a spike in cases of COVID-19 among our scholars and staff. We do not take a decision like this lightly as we understand it creates logistic issues for parents, but our top priority is always the safety and health of the BCA community.”

BCA asks parents to please check their email for more information and contact their child’s teacher with any questions.