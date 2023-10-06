Bayou Community Foundation and Second Harvest to host 2023 Bayou Region Hunger Summit

More than 30,000 residents of Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle lack consistent access to enough food for a healthy life, including nearly 10,000 children.

Bayou Community Foundation and Second Harvest are honored to host the 2023 “Bayou Region Hunger Summit” on October 12, during which representatives of local food banks, government agencies, health care providers and other nonprofits will share their observations of hunger in our area, contributing factors to food insecurity and current efforts to fill food gaps. Together, the organizations will explore ways to strengthen and cultivate partnerships to address this need.

If you are interested in participating please contact Kati@BayouCF.org for more information.