Bayou Community Foundation Announces $449,000 in Ida Relief grants

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) announced $449,000 in grants today to 16 local nonprofits that are feeding and assisting still-suffering residents of Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

These grants from the Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief represent the first of many grant

announcements the Foundation expects to make in the coming weeks and months as relief efforts

continue, followed by recovery and rebuilding.

Bayou Community Foundation awarded the following first-round of grants from the Bayou Recovery

Fund:

• United Way of South Louisiana – $75,000 for temporary housing for displaced residents

• Catholic Community Center – $50,000 for food, water, and supply distribution in Galliano

• Lowlander Center – $50,000 for recovery assistance for Native American coastal communities

• Salvation Army – $30,000 for distribution of hot meals, water, and cleaning supplies

• Ascent Health – $26,000 for fuel distribution in Cut Off and Golden Meadow

• Bless Your Heart Nonprofit – $25,000 for food, water, and supply distribution in Larose

• United Houma Nation – $25,000 for food and supplies for tribal members in Lafourche/Terrebonne

• Beacon Light Baptist Church – $20,000 for food, water, and supply distribution in Gray

• Fletcher Foundation – $15,000 for shelter, basic needs, and home repair for impacted students

• Second Harvest Food Bank – $15,000 for transportation of food and supplies to local food banks

• Hache Grant Association – $10,000 for meals and supplies distributed in Terrebonne Parish

• TCU Food Bank – $10,000 for food, water, and supply distribution in Terrebonne Parish

• Hope Restored PRC – $8,000 for distribution of baby supplies in south Terrebonne and Lafourche

• Faith Ministries International – $5,000 for food, water, tarps, and supplies distributed in Bayou Blue

• The Life of a Single Mom – $5,000 for temporary housing for single mothers in need

• Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at Terrebonne General – $5,000 to assist displaced cancer patients

• BCF Fuel Distribution – $75,000 for 21,000 gallons of gas provided to residents in Golden Meadow,

east Houma and Montegut September 5-8.

“The devastation around us is overwhelming, with so many homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure

lost, but the generosity of all those who want to help truly eclipses the tragedy,” says Bayou Community

Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand. “We salute our local organizations that are working so

hard to fill basic needs like food and shelter, and we sincerely thank our donors to the Bayou Recovery

Fund whose generous gifts are allowing us to quickly and effectively help the neediest right here at

home. Giving makes great things possible, especially during this unbelievably challenging time.”

Donors to the Bayou Recovery Fund include hundreds of individuals, foundations, and corporations, such

as the Mary and Al Family Foundation, Chevron, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of LA Foundation, BP, Saints

and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund, United Health Foundation, Humana Foundation, Federal Home

Loan Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Enbridge, and many more.

You can learn more about the Bayou Recovery Fund and make tax-deductible donations at

https://www.bayoucf.org/disaster-recovery/.

All contributions to the Bayou Recovery Fund will support the work of area nonprofits in Terrebonne

and Lafourche Parishes and Grand Isle, Louisiana that are providing critical relief supplies like food,

water, fuel, medical care, and other essential items to residents in need, as well as for recovery and

rebuilding in the weeks and months ahead. Bayou Community Foundation is now accepting grant

applications on a rolling basis from qualified nonprofit organizations that are providing these services in

our region. Application available here: https://www.bayoucf.org/hurricane-ida-relief-grants/