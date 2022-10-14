Bayou Community Foundation ﻿Awards $10,000 Grant to Second Harvest for Food Bank Partners ﻿in Galliano and Houma

Bayou Community Foundation recently presented a $10,000 grant to Second Harvest Food Bank to help two local food bank partners provide more meat and fresh food to families in need in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle.

With the grant, Second Harvest has purchased and installed freezers, refrigerators, shelving, and other vital equipment for the Catholic Community Center food bank in Galliano and Plymouth Rock Baptist Church food bank in Houma. “Since Hurricane Ida made landfall, local food banks have been working harder than ever to serve the growing number of families who need food, while they also struggle to make hurricane repairs to their facilities and expand their operations to meet the growing need. We are grateful to our donors whose gifts make critical grants like this possible,” said Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand.

The $10,000 grant was awarded from Bayou Community Foundation’s Second Harvest Fund, designed to support our local fight against hunger and build food security in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Grand Isle.

“We are grateful to partner with the Bayou Community Foundation to provide equipment for two of our Bayou Region partner food pantries, the Catholic Community Center in Galliano and Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Houma,” said Natalie Jayroe, Second Harvest Food Bank President and CEO. “One year after Hurricane Ida, we are continuing to respond to increased needs in the community. Freezers, refrigerators, and other equipment will help our partner food pantries provide more fresh food like produce, meat, and dairy items to families and seniors experiencing hunger.”

To learn more about Bayou Community Foundation and how you can help us address food insecurity and fill other critical needs in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle, visit www.BayouCF.org.