Bayou Community Foundation continues to provide relief: “The work is just beginning”

The Bayou Community Foundation has aided hurricane relief efforts by raising millions through its Bayou Recovery Fund that they started the Friday before Ida hit. One month ago, on August 29, 2021, coastal communities of Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle were slammed by Category 4 Hurricane Ida as she crawled onshore at Fourchon. The storm brought winds of up to 172 mph that caused catastrophic damage that left essential infrastructure and homes destroyed. There are many families and residents that are left homeless and lack basic essentials.

“You have responded with your compassion and generous contributions to help,” the Bayou Community Foundation said in a statement, “Your donations to the Bayou Community Foundation’s Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief have given tremendous hope and help to local residents in need during the past 30 days. With your generous gift, Bayou Community Foundation has provided over $1.5 million in relief services to residents through grants to local nonprofits working on the ground right here in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle.”

The foundation updated how the donated funds are filling critical needs such as:

• Temporary housing assistance for residents who have lost their homes

• Mobile shower and laundry facility for hard-hit Pointe aux Chene

• Housing facilities for sheriff’s deputies who have lost everything and continue to serve their communities

• Trailer for Lady of the Sea General Hospital to resume medical rehabilitation services

• Hot meals, perishable food, water, ice, and cleaning supplies distributed to residents at locations all across Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle

• Meals and supplies delivered directly to the elderly in need

• Fuel distribution in Golden Meadow, Cut Off, Grand Caillou, and Montegut to power generators and help folks travel to local distribution sites

• Generators and A/C units for residents still without power, and chainsaws and other equipment for clean-up volunteers helping the elderly and ill

• Delivery of more fresh and non-perishable food to local food banks

• Formula, diapers, and other baby supplies and equipment distributed to displaced mothers and their babies

• Assistance for cancer patients who were forced to evacuate in order to maintain medical care

• Supplies and equipment to Native American coastal communities like the United Houma Nation, representing one of the most vulnerable groups impacted by the storm

• School and classroom supplies for students and teachers who have lost it all, and housing for local college students and their families who are now homeless

The foundation said the work is just beginning, “Fueled by your generosity, Bayou Community Foundation continues to fund grants on a constant basis to address our region’s ongoing relief, recovery and rebuilding needs.” The foundation is working closely with local nonprofits to address the priority needs they are seeing, as well as with local government and business leaders to identify and fund mid-to-long-term recovery projects to solve the urgent housing crises, return to full medical care capacities, retain the much-needed workforce, equip students and teachers, and support business recovery.

The foundation said, “Bayou Community Foundation will be supporting Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle throughout recovery and rebuilding, and your powerful gift to the Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief makes this all possible. Thank you for giving!”

Visit https://www.bayoucf.org/disaster-recovery/ to donate to the recovery fund.