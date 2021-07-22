Bayou Community Foundation Grants $226,000 to 30 Local Nonprofits

Thirty local nonprofits working in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle were awarded grants totaling $226,000 by Bayou Community Foundation, which will help fill critical needs in the Bayou Region.
President Henry Lafont said, “The past year has tested us all, and through it all, our nonprofits have shined brighter than ever before. Today, Bayou Community Foundation celebrates our local nonprofits that work tirelessly to help the neediest among us and demonstrate the compassion and resiliency of our unique Bayou community.” He gave thanks to “the amazing generosity of our donors, BCF is delighted to fund $226,000 in grants to 30 organizations that are feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, protecting the vulnerable and making our entire community an even better place to call home.”
Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand said that local nonprofits are working hard each and every day throughout our community to address critical needs that often go unnoticed. She said, “There is no place like home, and with generous gifts to the BCF Grants Fund, our donors have opened their hearts and pocketbooks to help sustain these critical programs and strengthen our community. There is no place like home, and with generous gifts to the BCF Grants Fund, our donors have opened their hearts and pocketbooks to help sustain these critical programs and strengthen our community,”
Bayou Community Foundation has funded annual grants for $1.65 million since 2013. The organization has also funded nearly $700,000 in grants awarded from its Bayou Recovery Fun in 2020 for COVID-19 and Hurricane Zeta Relief. The 2021 grants have supported food and medicine distribution, housing for the homeless and victims of abuse, provided resources and tutoring for at-risk youth, job and recreation programs for residents with disabilities, counseling and addiction recovery, plus more!
2021 Grant Program donors include The Gheens Foundation, Chevron, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, and many local individuals, families, and businesses who are passionate about our coastal community. Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit, said, “At Chevron, we believe in contributing to the communities where we live and work. We’re proud to support the Bayou Community Foundation and their mission to build and sustain Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle….”
The following 30 organizations received grants from Bayou Community Foundation today:
“A Place of Restoration is so grateful to the Bayou Community Foundation for this ‘Restoration Through Service’ grant,” said Jeremy Smith, Executive Director of the Terrebonne Parish nonprofit. “Our mission is to help men in addiction, and with this grant, we will be able to help them by teaching them to help others. We will be cooking and serving meals at the House of Hope on the second Saturday of every month. One of the most powerful transformations in the life of a recovering addict is the change from being a taker to being a giver. It will be our privilege to serve the community as we watch this process take place.”