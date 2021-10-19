Bayou Community Foundation Helps Provide Temporary Homes for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Officers

Just hours after Hurricane Ida’s landfall on August 29, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet learned that many of his officers who were working night and day to rescue and help parish residents were suffering tremendously themselves.

Thirty-two TPSO officers lost their own homes in the storm, sleeping in their cars or offices when they were able to rest. Sheriff Soignet was determined to quickly provide these heroes with the temporary housing they and their families needed and deserved, and Bayou Community Foundation was eager to help him do that.

With support from The Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation, BCF delivered a $50,000 grant from the Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to help fund the development of a 29-unit camper housing site adjacent to TPSO facilities in Houma. That housing site is open now, providing a temporary home for these first responders who continue to work long hours serving our community during this long road to recovery.

“It was a no-brainer. My officers are the best resource I have and I don’t want to lose them,” said Sheriff Soignet. “Bayou Community Foundation reached out to help me and I am forever grateful for this assistance they were able to provide.”

Seven weeks after the storm, Terrebonne and Lafourche are facing a tremendous housing crisis with thousands of local residents left homeless, living with others, or in unsafe conditions. Bayou Community Foundation has made housing a priority for the Bayou Recovery Fund grants program.