Bayou Community Foundation Hosts Webinar Federal Assistance for Nonprofits & Houses of Worship

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) is hosting a webinar Thursday, March 3, on Federal Assistance for Nonprofits and Houses of Worship from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The webinar is presented in cooperation with GOHSEP and FEMA to teach how private non-profits (PNPs) and Houses of Worship (HOW), which includes churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other religious entities, may qualify for federal assistance when a disaster is declared for specific areas. The training objectives include:

Eligibility Requirements

Eligible Facility Requirements

Required Documentation

The Application Process

Registration is required for the Zoom presentation which can be completed here.