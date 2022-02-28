Bayou Community Foundation Hosts Webinar Federal Assistance for Nonprofits & Houses of Worship

February 28, 2022
February 28, 2022

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) is hosting a webinar Thursday, March 3, on Federal Assistance for Nonprofits and Houses of Worship from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



 

The webinar is presented in cooperation with GOHSEP and FEMA to teach how private non-profits (PNPs) and Houses of Worship (HOW), which includes churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other religious entities, may qualify for federal assistance when a disaster is declared for specific areas. The training objectives include:

  • Eligibility Requirements
  • Eligible Facility Requirements
  • Required Documentation
  • The Application Process

 

Registration is required for the Zoom presentation which can be completed here.



Heidi Guidry
