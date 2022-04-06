Bayou Community Foundation is Helping Grand Isle Recover and Rebuild

Premier Offshore Catering to host fundraiser benefitting Blair Duthu’s Relay for Life TeamApril 6, 2022
The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) continues to make waves in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. The foundation recently shared a report pinpointing aid in the Grand Isle area.
Hurricane Ida left Grand Isle devastated with 1,400 homes and buildings either damaged or destroyed. Ida’s mark couldn’t shake the island’s 2,800 residents and they are on the road to recovery thanks to a big part of BCF.
BCF has announced with the help from generous donors, the foundation has been able to fund grants totaling $383,700 to island nonprofits and the Town of Grand Isle for relief and recovery programs. BCF ensures that their work isn’t finished yet.
Bayou Recovery Fund Grants for Grand Isle includes:
- Grand Isle School – $50,000 to replace school equipment and classroom supplies
- Town of Grand Isle – $77,500 to replace two police cars lost in the storm and rebuild Cheniere Park
- Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church – $50,000 for building materials to support home repair program manned by volunteers
- Friends of Grand Isle – $139,000 for assistance to first responders, the poor and elderly, and a program to help residents replace storm-damaged appliances as they rebuild homes
- Grand Isle Garden Club – $54,200 for tractor and lawn equipment to help residents clear debris on property, and to provide bedding, bath and kitchen supplies to residents moving into campers.
- Catholic Community Center – $13,000 for generators, AC units and supplies distributed to emergency responders and essential workers after the storm.
