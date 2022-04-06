Bayou Community Foundation is Helping Grand Isle Recover and Rebuild

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) continues to make waves in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. The foundation recently shared a report pinpointing aid in the Grand Isle area.

Hurricane Ida left Grand Isle devastated with 1,400 homes and buildings either damaged or destroyed. Ida’s mark couldn’t shake the island’s 2,800 residents and they are on the road to recovery thanks to a big part of BCF.

BCF has announced with the help from generous donors, the foundation has been able to fund grants totaling $383,700 to island nonprofits and the Town of Grand Isle for relief and recovery programs. BCF ensures that their work isn’t finished yet.

Bayou Recovery Fund Grants for Grand Isle includes: