Bayou Community Foundation Opens Registration for Annual Grant Program

Bayou Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2022 Annual Competitive Grant Program for nonprofit organizations.

The grant program seeks to fund human services, education, workforce development and coastal preservation programs meeting critical unmet needs in our region, many of which have been identified in the 2013 Community Needs Assessment Conducted by BCF.

Federally approved tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, educational institutions and government agencies in good standing serving residents of Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and/or Grand Isle are eligible to apply. “Good standing” means that the IRS currently acknowledges the organization as tax exempt and state registration is current.

Established in 2012, BCF was created by a group of business leaders and philanthropists from Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes.Nearly a decade later, the foundation has awarded grants to qualified nonprofits in Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle, LA, as part of the Annual Competitive Grants Program.

The Bayou Community Foundation mission is to strengthen the local capacity to create a compassionate and sustainable coastal community for generations to come.

Applicants must submit letters of intent online at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=bayoucf by 11:59 p.m., on Tuesday, March. 8. A list of eligibility requirements for the annual grant program can be found at https://www.bayoucf.org/grants-process/. For more information, contact Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director, Jennifer Armand at 985-790-1150 or ArmandJ@BayouCF.org