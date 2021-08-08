Bayou Community Foundation’s Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference Switches to Virtual Format

Bayou Community Foundation announced the 2021 Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference is fully virtual to help keep attendees safe and help stop the spread in the community.

The nonprofit conference will take place Thursday, August 19, from 8:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The conference will “Celebrate our Strength” with speakers focused on the power of nonprofits in the community, collaboration and building resiliency, Board member fundraising, grant writing, telling your nonprofit’s story, thanking donors, and the role of Board members in nonprofit crisis management. The conference will also have virtual networking with round table discussions, a panel discussion with local grant funders, and a special session with guests from Southwest Louisiana discussing their experiences during and recovery following the disasters that the area faced over the past year.

The registration fee is $45 and is required by 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, to receive the personal line to participate in the virtual event. Attendees must download the conference platform app Whova, and access to recorded sessions after the event will be available. Visit the event’s Eventbrite to register.