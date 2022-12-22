Bayou Community Foundation’s Rebuild Grand Isle Is Rolling! Here’s How you Can Help:

Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) has announced that the foundation’s “Rebuild Grand Isle” project has begun critical home repair and rebuilding for island residents in need.

“Over 40 families who live on storm-ravaged Grand Isle have hope and help 16 months after Hurricane Ida ripped through this coastal Louisiana community,” the release said. The program is in partnership with Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church.

The release stated that United Methodist Church NOMADS Mission Volunteers have been repairing storm-damaged homes since October and will remain in the area until May 2023. A Mennonite Disaster Service volunteer group will also arrive in January to work throughout the spring along with other volunteer groups who are scheduled to arrive to do repairs in early 2023. The construction of three new homes is also underway and is funded by BCF’s Rebuild Grand Isle program.

BCF recently announced that Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux donated a generous $500,000 investment to Rebuild Grand Isle for the purchase of building supplies and contracted services for home repairs and new home construction. The Foundation gives its gratitude for this donation, and in the release, BCF stated it’s grateful to all of the funding partners and individual donors everywhere who are helping them give the neediest residents of Grand Isle a home again, including United Way of Southeast Louisiana which has made a contribution of $100,000 to the program.

“We’re proud to partner with the Bayou Community Foundation to help Grand Isle families with limited resources rebuild their homes as a part of our commitment to ensuring an equitable recovery throughout the parishes we serve,” said Michael Williamson, United Way of Southeast Louisiana President & CEO, “Grand Isle is a beloved gathering place for generations of Louisianans, and the Rebuild Grand Isle project will help revitalize this special community.”

“Thanks to the kindness and generosity of our donors, the amazing work of our project partner Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church, and all of our program and building volunteers, Rebuild Grand Isle is bringing hope and help to over 40 island families who lost so much in Hurricane Ida. A tremendous need remains, however, and your contributions will help us give even more families a home again,” said Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand.

Although work is underway, the foundation can use help to grow the program to help bring more families back home to the island. Give a gift this Christmas that will bring families back home to the bayou region! Click here to donate today.