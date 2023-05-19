Bayou Country Children’s Museum Partners with Healthy Blue LA

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum recently partnered with Healthy Blue Louisiana and received sponsorship for the Build a Better Bridge exhibit.

The Build a Better Bridge exhibit brings awareness to the many types of bridges that exist in the bayou region. It encourages creative play as children are able to build beam, arch, suspension and cable style model bridges. “We are thrilled to partner with Healthy Blue Louisiana in this way. Partnerships such as these help to ensure that our exhibits remain inviting to children and continue to teach valuable lessons.” says Rebekah Richoux -Quinn, the museum’s Executive Director.

Healthy Blue Louisiana’s commitment to the children of the bayou region is modeled here by their generous sponsorship of this exhibit. “There may be a belief that Medicaid benefits coordinators like Healthy Blue Louisiana only support efforts that address the physical aspects of health, but we know that an individual’s unique life experiences can impact their overall health and lives, especially during youth, so we champion efforts that comprehensively address physical, mental and social health, including those that create opportunities for youth to learn, grow and thrive,” said Dr. Christy Valentine Theard, President of Healthy Blue Louisiana. “Bayou Country Children’s Museum is aligned in our mission, and we are proud to work alongside a dedicated partner that is creating positive opportunities for youth and promoting a better, healthier future for our children.”

About the Bayou Country Children’s Museum

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum plays a vital role in helping our region’s children, families, and organizations embrace the love of learning and the power of play while celebrating our unique Cajun culture. Located in Thibodaux, Louisiana, this hands-on museum provides the type of recreational learning experience desired by parents and educators that has a lasting impact on child development. For children, play is a critical way to find out about new things. The ability to play is instrumental in scientific exploration, discovery, and creativity. The museum offers school break and summer camps, field trips, tot day camps and hosts birthday parties throughout the year. For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, please visit www.bccm.info.

ABOUT HEALTHY BLUE LOUISIANA

Healthy Blue is a managed healthcare provider that has been serving the state since 2012, and currently serves the state’s Medicaid, Medicaid Expansion and LaCHIP programs. Healthy Blue, a joint venture between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Anthem Partnership Holding Company, LLC (parent company, Anthem, Inc.), recognizes the challenges low-income and underserved individuals face, and tailors its programs such that health plan members are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and person-centered. Healthy Blue provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their healthcare. Also, through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain healthy lifestyles. To learn more about Healthy Blue, visit www.myhealthybluela.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyBlueLA, and on LinkedIn @healthy-blue-louisiana.