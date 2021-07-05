Bayou Country Children’s Museum Receives $20,000 Donation to Update the Toddler Town Exhibition

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum has announced their plans to update their Toddler Town Exhibition to create a more developmentally appropriate space for children 24 months old and younger. This space will allow infants and toddlers to explore the world around them in a safe, designated area that will promote the development of several integral milestones at this age.

Made possible by the Danos Family, the space will feature: a soft, foam interactive climbing course to promote the development of gross motor and coordination skills as well as promote color and shape differentiation; a texture wall that will mimic what you might see and feel along the bayou to support appropriate sensory input processing and motor outputs; an alligator tactile wall that will enhance fine motor skills such as pinching and dexterity.

“At the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, we recognize the importance of play and its role in the development of the child. We are very thankful to the Danos Family and their passion for our community’s children,” said Arianna Mace, Director.

About the Bayou Country Children’s Museum

The Bayou Country Children’s museum plays a vital role in helping our region’s children, families, and organizations embrace the love of learning and the power of play while celebrating our unique Cajun culture. Located in Thibodaux, Louisiana, this hands-on museum provides the type of recreational learning experience desired by parents and educators that has a lasting impact on child development. For children, play is a critical way to find out about new things. The ability to play is instrumental in scientific exploration, discovery, and creativity. The museum offers school break and summer camps, field trips, tot day camps and hosts birthday parties throughout the year. For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, please visit www.bccm.info.