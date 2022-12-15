Bayou Country Children’s Museum receives donation from local artist Sabina Miller

Acadian Appraisals of Thibodaux recently purchased pirogue art from local artist Sabina Miller, who donated the proceeds to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.

As a Culture/Tradition Bearer, Miller artistically expresses her love of the natural Southern Habitat and the beauty of its inhabitants. With a major focus on the Bayou, she crafts small pirogues that display the lively land and water animals and the beautiful birds of the Southern skies. Accompanied with each piece is a “Sothern Haiku” poem.

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is grateful for community leaders such as Acadian Appraisals and Miller who see value in our Cajun heritage and support our mission to act as a gateway of knowledge that educates area children and their families while promoting the unique cultures of South Louisiana through entertaining, educational, and interactive experiences that enrich the lives of all who visit.