Bayou Country Children’s Museum Renews Partnership with South Louisiana Bank and Reveals Drive-Through Bank Exhibit Addition

THIBODAUX, LA, (March 28, 2024) – The Bayou Country Children’s Museum in partnership with South Louisiana Bank recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate their renewed partnership and the addition of the airway feature to the Bank Drive–Through Exhibit, the museum’s newest attraction.

The Drive Through Bank Teller Exhibit helps children to engage in pretend play using a car and bank teller desk. The Exhibit now holds and airway tunnel where kids can learn about the movement of air and items that are carried by air, similar to airways used at drive through banks. “Our goal is spark curiosity in children while tying in real-life experiences they may have with their parents in order to promote financial literacy all while having fun. A holistic approach to learning has a lasting impact on children.” says Rebekah Richoux -Quinn, the museum’s Executive Director.

South Louisiana’s Bank commitment to our community’s children and financial education is modeled here by their generous sponsorship of this airway addition for children. Additional information about this exhibit and more can be found on the Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s website: www.bccm.info.

About the Bayou Country Children’s Museum

The Bayou Country Children’s museum plays a vital role in helping our region’s children, families, and organizations embrace the love of learning and the power of play while celebrating our unique Cajun culture. Located in Thibodaux, Louisiana, this hands-on museum provides the type of recreational learning experience desired by parents and educators that has a lasting impact on child development. For children, play is a critical way to find out about new things. The ability to play is instrumental in scientific exploration, discovery, and creativity. The museum offers school break and summer camps, field trips, tot day camps and hosts birthday parties throughout the year. For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, please visit www.bccm.info.