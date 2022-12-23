Bayou Country Children’s Museum Seeking Executive Directory

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum (BCCM) in Thibodaux, Louisiana has recently announced they are seeking an Executive Director.

The museum recently opened after Hurricane Ida ravaged the bayou region. The museum had detrimental damage but has been thriving ever since re-opening in October 2022. According to the release, the Executive Director position is responsible for leading the development and implementation of the museum’s strategic plan along with carrying out policies and goals approved by the board.

The director is to implement the museum’s mission of enriching lives, supporting families, and encouraging a love of learning through interactive play. BCCM is a nonprofit organization that was established in November 1998. The goal was and continues to be, to provide quality, educational, hands-on play areas, exhibits, and programs that reflect the industries and culture of the eight South Louisiana parishes that the museum which are Lafourche, Ascension, Assumption, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, and Terrebonne. BCCM provides children ages one through 12 with their families with a learning environment that creates connections with the unique culture of our home.

Competitive pay and benefits are available for the position. A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Public Relations, Nonprofit Management, Education, Marketing, or related fields or in lieu of a Bachelor’s Degree, a minimum of two or more years of relevant experience. Grant writing experience is a plus.

To apply, email a cover letter and resume to the BCCM Board of Directors at mdugas2@gmail.com. For more information specifically about the position, visit BCCM on Facebook or see below: