Bayou Industrial Group to throw a B.I.G. Fiesta

Bayou Industrial Group, a non-profit, non-partisan organization committed to the growth and sustainability of business and industry in the Bayou Region of southeast Louisiana, invites community members to their upcoming event, a B.I.G. Fiesta.

The B.I.G. Fiesta: Business Networking Event and Fundraiser is presented by Thibodaux Regional Health System and will take place on Thursday, May 5 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Foundry on the Bayou in Thibodaux. The event will feature live music by MJ Dardar Band, food, and a cash bar. Festive attire is encouraged.

Visit bayouindustrialgroup.com/ events/banquet for more info about this exciting event. Contact B.I.G. Executive Director Stacey Nichols at info@bayouindustrialgroup.com or 504-232-0150 or event chair Amy Hebert if you have any questions or are interested in being a sponsor.