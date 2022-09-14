Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District awards Pump Station Project

September 14, 2022
BLFWD awarded Thibodaux company, Sealevel Construction, the new Pump Station Project that will be located t the head of Bayou Lafourche. The project was awarded after years of planning, designing, securing funds, extensive permitting, and public bidding. While more information on the project is forthcoming, n mobilization is scheduled to take place before the end of 2022.

“In addition to further securing the bayou as a source of drinking water for 300,000 people across four parishes, the project will also provide much-needed freshwater to our eroding marshes in lower Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes,” reads a statement from Friends of Bayou Lafourche.

