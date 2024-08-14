Bayou Lafourche reopens to mariners nearly 20 days after oil spill

Nearly 20 days after 820 barrels of crude oil were released into Bayou Lafourche, the waterway is now reopened to mariners.

The area from the LA Hwy. 182 Bridge to Company Canal is currently designated as a NO WAKE ZONE. Mariners are urged to obey the No Wake Zone and use caution in areas where boom remains deployed to avoid pulling the boom from its placement as well for the safety of workers that continue to be in the area. -All boom remaining in the bayou is illuminated for nighttime visibility.

Residents with vessels impacted by oil and needing to be cleaned are urged to contact the Affected -Residents Hotline at (833) 812-0877 (Monday-Friday, 7am – 4pm) if they have not already done so.

The “No-Fly Zone” has also been rescinded.

Twenty-four animals were released from the rehab facility on Tuesday. (Photos of their release are posted with this update.) Residents continue to be urged to report any observations of oiled wildlife to (832) 514-9663.