Bayou L’Ours Phase 4 Terracing Project is Underway in Lafourche

The Lafourche Parish Coastal Zone Management office announced on March 14, that the Bayou L’Ours Phase 4 Terracing Project is underway. According to a statement by Duck Unlimited, “This project will enhance 220 acres of degraded coastal marsh through the construction of 24,000 linear feet of marsh terraces. These terraces will help promote the growth of important submerged aquatic vegetation and slow further wind and wave erosion of Gulf Coast wetlands, which continue to be lost at an alarming rate.”

The project is funded through a partnership between Lafourche Parish Government, Conoco Phillips, Ducks Unlimited, and a North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grant, and it will build approximately 55,000 linear feet of terraces in eastern Lafourche Parish.