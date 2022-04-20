Bayou Pearls is celebrating their journey to chartering a graduate chapter

Bayou Pearls, an Official Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated®, hosted a Mimosas with Madam Regional Director Jazz Mixer on Saturday, April 16, to celebrate the groups’ journey to chartering a graduate chapter in the Houma, Thibodaux area.

Prided in cultivating and encouraging academic and ethical standards, the ladies recognized an urgent need for community support. As a solution, the ladies formed an interest group with a mission to target five program areas: HBCU awareness and support, women’s healthcare and wellness, economic legacy, cultural arts and global impact.

On Friday, the Bayou Pearls welcomed their Regional Director and Houston native Joya T. Hayes to the Bayou Region to tour the Houma and Thibodaux areas to gain a sense of the community’s rich culture filled with connectedness and belonging. Hayes commended the community for its strength and resilience nearly 10 months after the devastating Hurricane Ida. “This community has faced something that many communities would have just fallen down as a result of, but not only did you build, but you built on the inside and the outside. You built a building, a heart, and motivation; it’s an honor to do anything to support this community,” said Hayes. “Nearly a year later, to go through this community to see what you’ve overcome; to see the things you’ve done, and you’re still strong and in good spirits, and know that you’re one construction away from taking this community back to where it was excelling beyond that.”

On Saturday, Celebrants gathered at the Houma Convention and Visitors Bureau, enjoying a live jazz band, refreshments, and a plethora of guest speakers including Nicholls State University President Dr. Jay Clune, and 32nd Judicial District Judge Juan W. Pickett, and the men of Alpha Phi Alpha, Omega Psi Phi and Kappa Alpha Psi fraternities.

Madam Regional Director Hayes discussed the optimism she has for the Bayou Pearls becoming the 140th chapter of the south-central region, and the importance of having a local chapter to provide resources in the community. “What we recognize is that the power of Alpha Kappa Alpha isn’t just in the membership, but it’s the connectivity to the membership, to the community. I’ve had the opportunity to tour the communities here and we recognize that we’re bringing together a group of AKAs that are already family and committed to this community; but what we’re really excited about is the work that this group can do to serve this community.” said Hayes. “Our international organization has a national program and we’ll have a new one this summer, but local chapters are here to make sure the community has that. From healthcare, to programs for students, helping them get into college, and mental health and awareness, we provide this through our programs internationally, and we’re really excited to have a local chapter to provide those resources to their communities.”

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to grow Alpha Kappa Alpha into communities that don’t already exist. The majority of the people that are in this interest group are people who have lived and committed themselves through jobs and families to this community. I’m really excited to bring a formal chapter so they can have the legacy of doing this for a while. We have been around for 114 years, so I’m expecting this chapter to give another 114 years of service to this community.” Hayes added. “As we come together to do the work of Alpha Kappa Alpha, we recognize that we’re merely a vessel to come and do the work of the community. From our churches, to our sororities, and organizations, we’re all about coming together to bring our intellect and resources together to support the communities we love and help them prosper,” Hayes added.

Hayes expressed gratitude to the Bayou Pearls for their commitment to serve the people of Houma and Thibodaux while discussing the hardships the Bayou has faced following hurricane Ida, and the outpour of support the ladies have received not only from organizations and businesses, but the people in their communities.

“The Bayou Pearls have the faith, dedication, and the humble desire to serve. They are so committed to the community, and what I love about this group is that they’re not just here visiting this community; they are the community. They’ve been born and raised in this space and they’re so proud of what you have accomplished and what you’ve overcome. I think that there’s no better group to be the next official Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter than the Bayou Pearls; they’ve earned this space; they’ve earned this opportunity. I’ve never seen such support in the community and it’s not just businesses, organizations, and universities, its families, cousins, relationships, and a commitment to what this community is trying to accomplish.”

“Born and raised in Houston, Texas, I lived the life of hurricanes; we all know what it means and all of our families have been through it. On behalf of the 139 chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha in the South Central Region, I am just excited that in that space, a 140th chapter will be the women of this community, congratulations to you all.” Hayes added.

As the 140th chapter, the Bayou Pearls will make an impact on the community by promoting awareness on historically black colleges/universities and college preparation, women’s health initiatives, economic stability and legacy, cultural awareness, and global partnerships. In addition to providing imperative resources, the group will work diligently to help restore Greek life on the campus of Nicholls State University.

Jay Clune, President of Nicholls State University, said the university looks forward to partnering with the sorority to fight social injustice and welcoming Alpha Kappa Alpha back to campus. “We are committed to help in any way we can to reestablish the chapter, we are committed to the Bayou Pearls to be partners in your stand for social justice in terms of equality, inequity, access to education, health care, housing, and all of the challenges we face in the bayou region,” said Clune.

Among many notable guest speakers, 32nd Judicial Judge Juan Pickett acknowledged the need for role models in the community and the positive impact the Bayou Pearls will have on Terrebonne Parish and surrounding communities. “Greek life is so important to the people of the community, I’m a judge of general jurisdiction, which means I handle criminal court, civil court, and child in need of care cases. In criminal court I see so many young people who don’t have the guidance. They go to jail for silly things and I ask them all the time, what is their educational background and a lot of them didn’t graduate high school. Working in law enforcement and working as a judge for 29 years, I realize that there’s a recipe for crime, that is lack of education, lack of job skills, untreated mental health and substance abuse issues, lack of spiritual guidance, and lack of positive role models,” said Pickett. “We got a group of organizations to address the education and spiritual aspect, but we need women like the ladies of AKA to be positive role models for the people of our community.”

Tonya Harris, President of the Bayou Pearls shared, “We are eager to continue the work of Alpha Kappa Alpha by impacting the community through programs and partnerships, providing helpful resources, and being of service to all mankind. “The Bayou Pearls is an amazing sisterhood of women who have a laser focus on serving the Bayou Region by implementing programs of service that enhance the social, economic, and educational well-being of the Houma/Thibodaux communities,” said Harris. “We’re excited to serve our communities and look forward to collaborating with our community partners to make a difference in the lives of many.”