Bayou Pearls collected over 1,000 shoes at community drive

Bayou Pearls, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, is pleased to share that they collected a total of 1,150 pairs of gently worn shoes for their Soles4Souls community shoe drive! The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha partnered with Soles4Souls to collect gently worn shoes, flip flops, sandals, and sneakers in June, in an effort to provide essential items to those in need.

“AKA partners with Soles4Souls in efforts to support their mission to create sustainable jobs and provide relief through the distribution of shoes around the world,” reads a statement from the Bayou Pearls. Soles4Souls is a Tennessee based non-profit organization whose mission is to provide shoes to people who need it the most. The organization collects, and distributes donated items to various programs around the world to help those in need. Recently, the organization has helped Ukrainian refugees. To learn more about Bayou Pearls, visit them on Facebook.