Bayou Pearls to Host Brown Girls and Yoga Event

As Black History Month comes to close, the ladies of Bayou Pearls, an Official Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, is partnering with the Community Action Network-Bayou Region to keep the momentum going. The organizations are teaming up to host “Brown Girls and Yoga” on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m., at the Legacy Business Center located at 5953 West Park Ave.

The purpose of the event is to promote the practice of mindfulness, encouraging guests to relax their mind, body, and spirit through meditation.

Bayou Pearls and the Community Action Network are asking guests to bring a yoga mat, water, towel and proof of full vaccination. Participants are encouraged to bring a friend to the session.

To register for the Brown Girls and Yoga event visit Bayou Pearls website. For more information, visit Bayou Pearl’s on Facebook.