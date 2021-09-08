Bayou Recovery Fund Announces $1 Million Gift for Hurricane Ida Relief

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) and the Mary and Al Danos Family Foundation today announced the family foundation’s gift of $1 million to the Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief to support critical relief, recovery and rebuilding services for residents of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. A portion of that gift has been used immediately by BCF to distribute nearly 20,000 gallons of gasoline to south Lafourche and Terrebonne residents to fuel home generators and vehicles.

“Born and raised in the South Lafourche community, we know firsthand how generous, loving, and communal our hometown is,” said Rene Danos David of the Mary and Al Danos Family Foundation. Other family foundation members include Andre Danos, Alyce Danos and Marcel Danos. “Our hearts are with all of you, as we all rebuild our lives and our community.

“Our $1 million contribution to Bayou Community Foundation from our family foundation will be distributed as grants to nonprofits helping to restore our community,” she said. “Lafourche and Terrebonne, we are with you. We encourage others who love our special Bayou Region to join us in giving to the Bayou Recovery Fund.”

The Bayou Community Foundation has received more than $2.5 million in donations to its Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief since Hurricane Ida’s destructive landfall. Other contributors include individuals, private foundations and corporate partners such as Chevron, BP, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, The United Health Group, The Humana Foundation, Federal Home Loan Bank, and Enbridge.

All contributions to the Bayou Recovery Fund will support the work of area nonprofits in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes and Grand Isle, Louisiana that are providing critical relief supplies like food, water, fuel, medical care and other essential items to residents in need, as well as for recovery and rebuilding in the weeks and months ahead. Bayou Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications from qualified nonprofit organizations who are providing these services in our region. Application available here: https://www.bayoucf.org/hurricane-ida-relief-grants/

“Our community took a direct hit from the landfall of Hurricane Ida. The outpouring of support from individuals, families and companies affirms how much people care about helping those suffering in our precious Bayou Region. These donations will directly fund grants to nonprofits helping people in the hardest hit areas,” says BCF Executive Director Jennifer Armand.

“We thank the generous corporate, family, and individual donors for their contributions to the Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief and for their support in our region’s long road to recovery. We are a resilient and resourceful community, and we will rebuild stronger than ever,” she added.

Donors can learn more about the Bayou Recovery Fund and make tax-deductible donations at https://www.bayoucf.org/disaster-recovery/.