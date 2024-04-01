Bayou Region Behavioral Health Working Group seeks participation in community mental health survey

In 2023, Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) conducted a Community Needs Assessment for the Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle service region. Access to mental health and substance use disorder counseling, treatment and care was identified as a critical unmet need.

In response, BCF launched the Bayou Region Behavioral Health Working Group – composed of local nonprofit representatives and behavioral health care providers – to begin an impactful and inclusive conversation about the “state of” mental health and substance use disorder in our region, current care provided, gaps in current services, and barriers that residents face to access services. Ultimately, the goal is to identify key partnerships and develop collaborative approaches to strengthen and expand equitable access to behavioral health care and preventative services for residents of our Bayou Region.

Bayou Community Foundation is working with local partners to strengthen access to mental health care and substance use treatment in our area. If you live in Lafourche, Terrebonne or Grand Isle and have looked for or received help, we want to hear from YOU! This is an anonymous survey. You are not required to give your name or any identifying information to participate.

No identifying information is required or collected. Survey closes April 14, 2024. Access the survey here: https://bit.ly/3TfOiC7