Bayou Region Incubator to host Fair Housing Public Seminar

Bayou Region Incubator announced it will host a Fair Housing Public Seminar on Thursday, June 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on the Nicholls State University campus.

The seminar is open to residents of Houma, Thibodaux, and surrounding areas, and will discuss a plethora of topics including fair housing laws, land-lord and tenant rights, eligibility for public housing, protecting your rights, illegal housing practice, tenant responsibilities, followed by an open question and answer time. Whether you’re a tenant, landlord, property owner, or public representative, the seminar will provide imperative information and answers to your questions.

Bayou Region Incubator serves the Bayou Region with a mission to grow and support a diverse, sustainable, and inclusive economy through entrepreneurship and small business development of industries addressing Louisiana’s coastal crisis. The organization prides itself on providing technical assistance, financial advisory services, and material support to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses. Registration for the seminar can be completed online.