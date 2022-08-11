Bayou Regional Arts Council announces grant for local art programs

The Bayou Region Arts Council is excited to announce it is accepting applications for the Terrebonne Parish Arts Funding Program. The grant is available to non-profit organizations to support arts and culture programs. Those who participate in the following programs are eligible for the grant: dance, design, folklife, literature, media, music, theater, and visual arts and crafts. The grant activity period will take place until December 31, the deadline to register for the grant is August 31.

All funds for the Terrebonne Parish Arts Funding Program are provided by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government. Applications can be submitted online.

Founded in 2015, the Bayou Regional Arts Council is a non-profit agency whose mission is to improve the accessibility and quality of the arts in our region. BRAC serves Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption, St.James, St.John, and St.Charles Parishes. For more information, visit the Bayou Regional Arts Council online.