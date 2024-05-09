Bayou Regional Arts Council donates over 1,000 art kits to local students with festival proceeds

The Bayou Regionals Arts Council is excited to announce that through their primary fundraising event, the Bayou Arts Fest, the organization was able to donate individual art kits to over 1,000 local students.

“With last year’s Bayou Arts Fest (October 2023) proceeds, we were able to pilot the program we call Start With Art. This program provided individual art supply kits for students at three of our local elementary schools,” explained Executive Director Genie Ardoin in a promotional video. “It was so fulfilling to see the look on their faces when they realized each of them were getting their own art kit to take home. We believe every kid is an artist, they just need to accessibility and the tools to unlock their creativity and express themselves through art.”

Ardoin went on to explain that without the deep support from the community through the Bayou Arts Fest, this would not have been possible. Every volunteer, patron, and donor played a role in supporting the arts within the community.

Media provided via Jam Up Marketing, Explore Houma, and Misty Leigh McElroy promotional video for BRAC.

The art kits include a variety of different supplies for the kids to enjoy, including watercolors, a sketchpad, markers, colored pencils, crayons, Play Doh, and more. The art kits were donated to students at Grand Caillou, Upper Little Caillou, and Montegut Elementary Schools.

“By supporting us and supporting our festival, you are not just helping the Council, but the community,” said Ardoin. “Art can be a career or it can be an outlet for better mental health. It is vital that we continue this mission and provide this access to our students.”

To watch the full video explaining the donation, produced by Jam Up Marketing, please click here.