Bayou Regional Arts Council to host 1st Annual Bayou Regional Arts Council Meet and Greet

The Bayou Regional Arts Council invites you to the 1st Annual Bayou Regional Arts Council Meet and Greet on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m., at Terrebonne Waterlife Museum. The goal of the event is to build a database of artists and organizations, while providing networking opportunities amongst local artists.

During the ceremony, the Bayou Regional Council will introduce their new Executive Director, Genie Ardoin, and Community Development Coordinator, Whitney Loupe. “Genie and Whitney are dedicated to cultivating relationships and supporting the needs of local artists and organizations,” reads a statement from Bayou Regional Council. “There will be opportunities to discuss grant opportunities and Culturalyst, which is a platform we provide free of charge to artists to showcase their work and connect with the public. We encourage you to come out and join us, and we look forward to meeting all of you!”

The 1st Annual Meet and Greet is open to the public. Those interested in attending can RSVP by contact the Bayou Regional Council at director@bayouarts.org